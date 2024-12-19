Delegation of Denmark-based Aalborg University visits MIT Vishwaprayag University

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A delegation of Denmark-based Aalborg University, visited MIT Vishwaprayag University, Solapur, from December 13 to 16.

The delegation comprises Prof Xiangyun Du (director and Professor of the UNESCO Center for Problem-Based Learning (UCPBL), Aalborg University), Prof Yuan Lindsay and Dr Heinrich Worm Rauthe.

A one-day workshop for the teaching faculties of the university was hosted on December 14 as part of the visit.

In the workshop, discussions were held on Artificial intelligence in education, global education practices and emerging trends in teaching and learning, problem-based learning and multidisciplinary approaches to learning.

The teachers of Computer Science, Management, Design and Pharmacy courses participated in the workshop with enthusiasm. Earlier, Prof Swati Karad (executive director, MIT Vishwaprayag University) and its VC Prof Gopalkrishna Joshi had visited Aalborg University, Denmark.

VC Prof Joshi said that MIT Vishwaprayag University, as a greenfield university, can create a new revolution in higher education in the Solapur region by collaborating with world-class universities. Throughout the visit, experts from both universities focused on educational policies, research opportunities, and innovative initiatives.