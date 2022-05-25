Delinquency in youths alarms for city

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 25:

In most of the murder cases reported in the city during the last 15 to 30 days, youths in the age group of 18 to 30 years were the main accused in the heinous killing of nearer and dearer ones.

All the incidents created a sensation in the city, raising an alarm over the path being chosen by youths.

This newspaper spoke to the Psychologists, counsellors, youths and retired police officers. They feel that there are different factors responsible for teenage to adult involvement in gruesome crimes. The youths who are unable to cope with the rigours of every life or lack social and moral values resolve to crime largely. There is a need to create awareness and counsel youths to avoid such types of incidents.

Dr Aparna Ashtaputre (head, Psychology Department, Bamu): In today’s time youths are finding it difficult to cope with their problems. The involvement of youths in crimes like brutal murders is due to constant blaming for years. This affects their mental health. A negative image gets develops in youths' mind those who blame them even over trivial issues. The disturbed persons feel that they have no value even after trying to improve themselves and this situation forces them to take any kind of extreme step. Parents should not nag their children for doing a particular thing or career without knowing his/her capability. Young people adopt to carry out their work with the available technology, they do not want to do it manually now. In today’s time, one needs to maintain mental health properly on the line of physical health.

Sammyaka Antony (Psychologist & Counsellor): In Covid period, people remained indoors mostly. Teenagers and adults have become addicted to mobile games. The gaming activities develop different images in their subconscious mind. This leads to an emotional outburst. If we want to bring change in children, we have to first bring change in parents through counselling and behavioural therapy. If parents spend time on time mobiles and their children follow them. One may become hyperactive because of spending more time on screen. Young children need to be engaged in different creative and outdoor activities. Children may find not enjoy it for the first 15 to 20 days but, later, they will be comfortable with it.

Prakash Lagad (retired police officer): I personally feel that the increasing involvement of youths in heinous crimes is an alarm for the city and society. The curb on crimes depends on the law and order situation everywhere. Conducting probes, submission of chargesheet and punishment of accused, fear of police as per the law, all matters for reducing crimes. Addiction is another cause of the crime. Members of society should also come forward to create awareness about addiction to reduce the ratio of crime.

Aishwarya Tak (research scholar): Our society is largely responsible for the rising crime in society. During the last few weeks. the crimes happened mostly against women in the city. Our society has a different attitude toward women. What if she has too many male friends? If she is fighting for her existence in the society by proving her cultural, economic, and qualifications in education, trade, and job, then who gave people the right to judge and criticize her in any way.

Box

Psychologists suggested points to reduce stress among youths

-Communication: The lack of communication is another cause. It helps to resolve the issues among people if done properly. Parents should communicate with their children.

--Physical fitness: Physical fitness helps to reduce mental pressure. One can do walking or run

--Judicious use of the screen: Use of mobile and other technology are need of the hour. But, watching unedited content specially violence has an impact on people’s mental health and may attract towards doing a crime. There should be some kind of control on social media.

--Understanding: Parents or family members should understand today’s boys and girls who are not ready to take any responsibility

-- Appreciation: The appreciation over a trivial task enhances one self-confidence. This brings positive change to one’s personality.