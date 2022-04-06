Demand for CBI probe into Sanjay Biyani murder

Statement of Maheshwari Samaj to district collector

Aurangabad, April 6:

The brutal murder of Nanded-based builder Sanjay Biyani has sparked a wave of anger in the Maheshwari community. A memorandum from Maheshwari Samaj to the district collector Sunil Chavan on Wednesday demanded that a special SIT be set up to probe the murder or that the matter be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The statement has also been sent to the Prime Minister, union Home Minister and State Chief Minister.

The memorandum states that Maheshwari Samaj activist and businessman Sanjay Biyani from Nanded was shot dead in broad daylight. The incident is extremely disturbing and has created fear among traders across the State. Similar incidents of firing on traders for ransom have been reported in the past. Maheshwari Samaj district president Satish Ladda, city president Santosh Ladda, CM Soni, MNS state vice president Dilip Chitlange, Sanjay Mantri, Bajrang Navander, Vijaya Kabra, Usha Dhoot, Shobha Bagla, Sivkanya Ladda, Manisha Bhansali, Nikhil Sarda, Snehal Somani, Kishorilal Dhoot, Suvarna Baheti, Radhika Kast, Jagdish Biyani and other community members were present.