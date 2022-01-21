Demand for counseling as per merit for CHO posts

Aurangabad, Jan 21: The counseling of 26 candidates for filling the 33 posts of Community Health Officers (CHO) out of total 239 posts was held at the deputy health directorate on Friday. The candidates who appeared for counseling alleged that the counseling was not done as per the merit but on the transfer criterion. Hence, they demanded that the counseling process should be implemented as per merit.

During the Corona crisis, the CHOs were appointed at the primary health sub-centres to provide health services to the non-covid patients.

However, many CHO posts were vacant. Hence, the counseling for filling 33 CHO posts was held on Friday between 10 am and 12.30 pm in the presence of ZP CEO Nilesh Gatane and district health officer Dr Sudkhakar Shelke.

During the process, the condition of transfer was imposed at the last moment and the candidates objected to it. The candidates will get the jobs in faraway villages due to this condition, they alleged. The counseling should be taken as per merit, demanded the candidates Bhagyashree Salunke, Kirti Wani, Pratik Chordiya, Anup Khade, and others to CEO Gatane through a memorandum.

Meanwhile, Dr Shelke said that the counseling process was completed and preferences were given for husband and wife to work at the same place and other conditions were followed. If there are any objections, the candidates can approach the court, he said.