Demand for marking of properties on main roads increases in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation has launched a road widening campaign in the city. Since June 20, over 4,500 properties have been demolished across seven major roads, causing widespread concern among residents. People are now eager to know how much their properties are affected according to the new Development Plan. Many are approaching the Town Planning (TP) section, requesting property markings.

The campaign began on June 20 from the Mukundwadi area. Administrator G Sreekanth has stated that similar “surgical” actions will be carried out on internal roads across the city in the future. This has created an atmosphere of fear among citizens, as the municipal corporation has never undertaken such an aggressive campaign before. Residents from various colonies are rushing to regularise their properties under the “Gunthewari” scheme. Currently, the municipality is earning ₹1 to ₹1.5 crore per day through this regularisation process.

However, many people are still unaware of how much the width of roads has increased under the new city Development Plan. As a result, property owners are requesting the Town Planning section to mark their properties to understand the impact. Currently, the markings done by the municipal corporation are meant to identify unauthorised properties for demolition. For official markings, the Town Planning section will need assistance from the Department of Land Records (of tehsil). Accurate, legal marking can only be done after joint measurement, sources say.

Marking for roads exiting the city

The municipal corporation is planning to mark all roads leading out of the city soon, in coordination with the TLR (Tehsil Land Records) office. However, they are reportedly not receiving the necessary cooperation from the TLR office. Once this process is completed, marking will also begin on the city’s internal roads. This was instructed by municipal administrator G Sreekanth, according to Deputy Director (TP section) Manoj Garje.