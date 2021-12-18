Demand for MARTI to uplift Muslims

Aurangabad, Dec 18:

The workshop-cum-seminar on Minorities Rights Day underlined the need to have Maulana Azad Research Training Institute (MARTI) for the welfare and upliftment of Muslims, on the lines of BARTI, SARTHI and MahaJyoti.

The programme was organised at Maulana Azad Research Centre, by MARTI Action Committee-Maharashtra in association with the State Minorities Commission and the District Collectorate today.

The speakers underlined that the Rajinder Sachar Committee and Rangnath Misra Commission reports had already highlighted the educational, social, economical and political situation of the Muslims. Despite the adverse situations, the community continues to deprive of facilities. The absence of support and facilities the community students could not pursue their higher education and youths are unable to complete their education till the 12th standard.

The ACP Vishap Patil, deputy collector Uday Muley, Wakf Board member Sameer Khan, NCP's senior leader Kamal Farooqui, NCP city president Khwaja Sharfoddin, Iliyas Kirmani, former corporator Firdaus Fatema, Sartaj Khan, Congress MPCC general secretary Zafar Khan, Sartaj Shaker, tehsildar Laad and Jamate-Islami- Hind's Wajed Quadri were present on the occasion.