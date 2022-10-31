Demand for Rs 695cr for compensation in district

District collector Astik Kumar Pandey has demanded Rs 695 crores to the government for the compensation to the farmers due to the losses caused due to heavy rain during September - October.

The Kharif crops was harvested on 6.71 lakh hectares land in the district, but the farmers incurred huge losses due to heavy rains. The rain in the past two months has caused losses of the crops on 4.44 lakh hectares land, which is 68 per cent of the total sown land. According to the preliminary estimation, the demand for compensation was Rs 628 crores. Now, as per the revised estimation, Rs 695 crores has been demanded to the government.