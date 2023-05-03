Demand for study room of 1000 students capacity

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students union leaders and Senators demanded to start a reading room with 1000 students capacity and equipped with all facilities in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

A delegation of the Students Federation of India (city unit) submitted a memorandum to the vice chancellor demanding a reading room with 1000 students' capacity and all facilities.

The students stated that students who are children of farmers, labourers and poor and come here for study from Marathwada, Khandesh, Vidarbha and the rest of Maharashtra do not get the required facilities.

SFI district secretary Ashok Shekar, Manish Ballal, Ganesh Algude and others were present.

Box

Senators Dr Shankar Ambhore, Dr Umakant Rathod and Dr Gautam Patil, Dr Arvind Dhabe, Ankush Kadam and others also submitted a memorandum to the university administration demanding a reading of 1000 students capacity with all technical facilities.