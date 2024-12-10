Demand to change schedule of MPSC exam due to Christmas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Aspirants and their parents demanded that the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) to change the schedule of the examination to be held on December 25 due to the Christmas Festival.

It may be noted that the MPSC will hold the examinations for the different posts on Christmas. The post included Assistant Commissioner of Police, Assistant Director of Social Welfare, Research Officer, and Project Officer.

Examinees and their parents submitted a memorandum to the chief minister through the district collector and divisional commissioner. They said that they would not be able to celebrate the Christmas festival in view of the examination on December 25.

City unit president of Alfa Omega Christan John Avhad, its district president Nitin Gaikwad, Youth wing president Viraj Shejule, city unit vice president Anand Ambhore, secretary Julius Hiwale and working president Johan Salve signed the memorandum.