Demand to conduct structural audit of old ESRs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Large-scale construction of overhead water tanks or elevated storage reservoirs (ESR) was carried out in the city between 1980 and 1982 during the regime of the then municipal council. Over the past 40 to 42 years, the life of these water tanks has come to an end. In many places, the roofs of these water tanks have collapsed, plaster has fallen off, and the plaster on the staircases is deteriorating. In some areas, the internal steel rods have started to appear. Referring to this pitiful situation, Uddhav Sena’s Mangesh Bhale submitted a memorandum to the municipal commissioner, demanding a structural audit of all these ESRs in the city. He urged the municipal corporation to take preventive measures before any serious incidents occur in the future.

Bhale underlined that currently, the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) is carrying out the construction of the new ESRs and laying water pipelines in the city. Due to technical reasons, some of the ESRs have been cancelled. Hence new water tanks be constructed at the locations of the old overhead water tanks, he stated.