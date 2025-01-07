Demand to construct ESR in Roshan Gate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Angry residents of colonies situated in and around Roshan Gate have urged the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth

for urgent construction of a dedicated overhead water tank and replacement of old and rusted water pipelines in the jurisdiction of Zone Number 3.

The memorandum to the municipal commissioner stated that many wards in the zone have been facing a long-term water shortage. The construction of a new overhead water tank at the old ginning factory ground was approved many years ago, but nothing has been done in reality.

Besides, many areas in the Roshan Gate are receiving adulterated water in their taps due to rusted pipelines (the old network of water pipelines). Hence, they should be replaced with new ones as a priority to safeguard the health of the citizens.

Public protest on Thursday

To press the demand, a public protest has been organised in front of the zonal office (at the old Central Octroi Checkpost) on January 9 at 12 noon. Former corporator Mohsin Ahmed will lead the agitation, according to the press release.