Demand to continue Indigo service

Aurangabad

Indigo is likely to suspend its Aurangabad - Mumbai evening air service from March 31. The city air passengers will face severe inconvenience if the service is terminated and they will have only one flight to Mumbai in the morning hours. Similarly, they will have to wait in Mumbai for a day and return to the city the next morning.

Union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad while talking to LT said, that he will discuss this issue with the Indigo officials and see that this service is not terminated. Efforts are also being taken to start new flights from Aurangabad to various destinations.

Presently, city air passengers can go to Mumbai and return in a day as flights are available in the morning and evening hours. However, Indigo has indicated that the evening flight to Mumbai will be suspended from March 31 onwards. When tried to contact the Indigo officers in this regard, there was no response from them.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation, Sunit Kothari on behalf of the air passengers has demanded that the evening flight should not be discontinued.

Airport director D G Salve said that the airline has not given any official information to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) in this regard yet.

President of the Travel Agents Association of Aurangabad Ashutosh Badve said that most of the international flights are operated in the evening. The city passengers will have to go to Mumbai in the morning and wait for the whole day to catch the evening flight.

President of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation Jaswant Singh said the booking for Mumbai - Aurangabad - Mumbai evening flight is not available on the system now. The air passengers will face severe inconvenience if this service is discontinued.