Demand to correct errors in development plan before final approval

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The office-bearers of Bheem Shakti and the Muslim Awami Committee (MAC) today underlined the numerous serious errors in the city development plan. It has been sent to the state government for final approval, but the necessary corrections should be made before approval, or else the plan should be rejected, demanded the office-bearers during a press conference organised on Tuesday.

Former corporators Milind Dabhade, Abdul Rauf, Naser Nahdi Chaus, and Satish Narwade said that the city received a new development plan after 33 years. However, there are definite mistakes in the plan's preparation. The base map is the soul of the plan, but it has been misaligned, resulting in changes to the area of many plots.

When citizens visit the municipal office in future to obtain their survey (touch) map, they will realise how much their property has shifted. Moreover, a private agency from Nashik, Akshay Agency, was hired to prepare the plan. The agency's bill amounts to Rs 12 crore, of which Rs 7 crore, has been already paid. Due to a lack of trained staff, the agency did not perform adequately. There was no site inspection conducted anywhere in the city, and the marking of roads and reservations were made arbitrarily. This plan is troublesome for the citizens. After 8,500 objections were raised, only a few were addressed. The former corporators also accused the authorities of rushing to finalise the development plan. The office-bearers also shared examples of demarcation of roads and reservations in various parts of the city during the conference.