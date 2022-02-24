Demand to establish Lata Mangeshkar Intel University immediately

Aurangabad, Feb 24:

Former vice-chancellor of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) and MGM University Dr Sudhir Gavhane demanded to establish Lata Mangeshkar International Music University (LMIMU) in Mumbai immediately.

In a memorandum submitted to the State Government recently, Dr Sudhir Gavhane stated that LMIMU would be an appropriate and greatest memorial of Lata Mangeshkar and would also promote national and international music and research in this area.

“The State Government can take initiative to establish this university immediately at Film City Goregaon by allocating 20-25 acres of land. An initial provision of Rs 200 crore can be made in the budget 2022-23 for the project while remaining the required fund in the next financial years. There should be International Music Concert Hall and Global Music Digital Library and Repository,” he said.

He said that this budgetary provision can be made for infrastructure, classrooms, musical equipment, IT facilities.

"In LMU there can be different schools offering higher education, training and research with undergraduate, Postgraduate and Ph D research programs," he added.