Demand to establish Skill University in city

Aurangabad, June 1:

MLC Satish Chavan demanded that Skill University should be established in the city which is known as the tourism capital in the State and emerging as an industrial hub on a global level.

The State Government decided to establish Skills University to make available skilled manpower as per the industries demand.

In a memorandum submitted to Skills Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Minister Rajesh Tope, MLC Chavan stated that the AURIC city was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Shendra Industrial State in 2019. The city is also getting recognition as an education hub.

“The Skill University strengthen the education atmosphere of the city. Also, the local industrial estates will also get skilled manpower,” he added.