Demand to file complaint against CM for violating rules

Complaints of social activists in Kranti Chowk and Vedantnagar police station

Aurangabad, Aug 2:

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed a gathering using loudspeakers after 10 pm on Sunday. Social workers have filed complaints at Kranti Chowk and Vedantnagar police station demanding that a case be registered against the CM and the organizers in connection with the gathering and using loudspeakers after 10 pm.

CM Shinde was on a visit to Aurangabad on Sunday. He guided the audience from the platform using loudspeakers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue area at Kranti Chowk between 10.15 pm and 11 pm. A large crowd was also present on this occasion. This is a violation of Supreme Court orders.

Therefore, social worker Anand Kasture demanded to register a case against the CM along with the organizers through a statement to the Kranti Chowk police station. Another complaint was registered at Vedantnagar police station. A welcome programme for CM Shinde was organized at Kokanwadi between 11.30 pm and 12.30 am.

It has been said in the complaint that the organizers set off firecrackers and used loudspeakers. A complaint was registered by social activist Manoj Wahul. Officials of both the police stations are investigating the complaints in this case.