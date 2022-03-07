Demand to give full marks for errors in HSC English paper

Aurangabad, March 7:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education started conducting HSC examinations on March 4, 2022.

Students took the first paper of English subject. Students and teachers have pointed out various errors in English paper. Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sangh in a memorandum submitted to the State Board president stated that students should be full marks for wrong questions or errors in questions.

Many students complained that the question paper was not in accordance with the format issued while some questions were vague and incomplete. There were some questions that were not related to the curriculum.

The teachers union demanded that the State Board should take concrete steps to prevent recurring errors in the question papers.

Founder and General Secretary of the union Sajid Ahmed, Mehboob Tamboli, Naheed Khatoon, Tasneem Syed signed the memorandum.