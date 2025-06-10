Demand to halt ST buses at tourist places

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The spiritual places Khuldabad and Ellora are important places due to heavy load of passengers for Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). There is a huge rush of devotees and tourists visiting Khuldabad for Dargahs of sufi saints and Shree Bhadra Maruti temple and Ellora for world heritage caves and 12th Jyotirlinga at Grishneshwar Temple. However, the buses of Nandurbar, Shirpur, Dhule and Chalisgaon depots do not halt at Daulatabad, Kagzipura, Khuldabad, Ellora and other important places falling on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Kannad route.

In a memorandum submitted to the Divisional Controller, the villagers of Khuldabad and Ellora demanded to direct the above depot buses to stop at the tourist places; order MSRTC buses to pass through Daulatabad, Khuldabad and Ellora instead of other routes; etc. The villagers threatened to launch an agitation if their demands were not fulfilled. The villagers urged the Divisional Controller to the depot managers of Dhule, Chalisgaon and others for bus halt.