Demand to include 'Type-I Diabetes' in Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana

Aurangabad, Jan 30:

Aurangabad Educational and Welfare Society demanded inclusion of ‘type-I diabetes' in Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. The Society submitted a memorandum to Health Minister Rajesh Tope when he was in the city to inaugurate doctors OPD at the charitable hospital at Roshan Gate recently. Society president Dr Sohail Zakiuddin, Ilias Kirmani, Khaja Sharfuddin, Abhishek Deshmukh, Ashwini Patil, Vikram Potdar, Hemant Athalye and Girish Joshi were specially present.

It also demanded to start a hospital at centre by the State Government. Minister Rajesh Tope, in his speech, promised to take up the demands with the Government.