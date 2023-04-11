Demand to increase BARTI beneficiaries strenght

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of State level unit of the Students Federation of India (SFI) staged a demonstration in front of the divisional commissioner's office on Monday demanding Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI) fellowship to all those eligible candidates on the line of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (MahaJyoti) fellowships.

The SARTHI and Mahajyti give fellowship to all those who apply for it. However, only selected researchers get a fellowship from BARTI. A group of Ph D researchers of Scheduled Cast started indefinite agitation at Azad Maidan, Mumbai on February 20, 2023, for this demand. In support of the agitators, the SFI State uni members agitated here. The agitators demanded that those selected for BARTI fellowship was should be given allotment letters and all those who apply should be benefited. Rohidas Jadhav, Satyajit Mhaske, Sopan Bhumbe, Pallavi Boradkar and others were present.