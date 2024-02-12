Demand to pay compensation before acquisition of land for roads

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A delegation of property-holders from Zhenda Chowk, Vishrantinagar and Jaibhavaninagar has urged the

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administration to grant compensation of land prior to its acquisition. The issue is pending for the last three years.

It so happened that the civic chief has informed his subordinates to develop alternate routes to ease the traffic burden on main roads. Taking a cue of it, the CSMC squad along with police security reached the above areas conducted the measurement without any prior intimation to the property-holders on February 8.

The memorandum duly signed by Comrades Madhukar Khillare, Sunil Rathod, Suresh Thombare, Ravindra Dandge, Rameshwar Laad, Laxmi Chalwade, Daniyal Bhise, Pawan Jadhav and others underlined that they will not allow the civic administration to start road works till they get land compensation.