I was pleading for help, but people were busy shooting video

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“When I woke up from deep slumber, a stampede was going on in the bus. I broke the window pane and came out of the bus and also helped three passengers to come out of the bus. I requested the people to give their phone to call for help, but they were all busy in shooting the video of the bus”, narrated Shashikant Gajbe, who was saved in the accident that took near Buldhani on Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Expressway in the wee hours on Saturday. Gajbe is an employee in the wireless department of the Wardha SP office. He was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the city at around 11.30 am after administering first aid at Sindhkhed Raja. His left leg was fractured and glass penetrated his legs, the doctors said. Sonography and X-ray tests were taken, while a support was tied to his leg, said medical superintendent Dr Vijay Kalyankar.

Gajbe was in shock due to the accident and was even unable to speak. Still, he narrated the horrible incident to the doctors and the reporters. He said he was in deep sleep when the bus met the accident. The passengers started moving in the bus and four of the passengers fell on him. He then broke the glass of the window and came out of the bus and also helped three passengers to come out. Then, the bus suddenly caught fire. He jumped from the bus. The seats, curtains started burning and the diesel tank exploded, he said.