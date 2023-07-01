JP Nadda chairs BJP's Sanyukt Morcha meet in capital; upcoming Assembly, LS polls discussed

New Delhi [India], July 1 : As the meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party Sanyukt Morcha chaired by party national president JP Nadda which concluded here on Saturday, several issues were discussed including creating a roadmap for the upcoming Assembly and next year's Lok Sabha elections.

According to BJP sources, feedback was also taken in the meeting regarding the month-long Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan, which kickstarted on May 30 to publicise the party's policies during the nine years at the Centre.

Along with this, in view of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, suggestions of office bearers were also sought on the future road map, the source added.

In the around four-hour long meeting, Nadda tasked every party Morcha regarding upcoming polls. The remaining time for the next year's Lok Sabha elections has been divided into two parts. "Instructions were also given to run intensive mass contact, publicity campaign and beneficiaries contact campaigns across the country," sources added.

In this meeting, the Minority Morcha, which is already working to connect the minority community with the party, has been tasked to reach out to beneficiaries of Central government's schemes, apart from the educated section of the Muslim community. A report has also been demanded in the matter.

The Maha Jansampark Abhiyaan from May 31-June 30 was launched by PM Modi from Ajmer, Rajasthan last month.

Under the campaign, extensive public programmes were done across the country on the completion of nine years of BJP government at the Centre.

Over 51 huge rallies, public meetings at more than 500 places, and over 600 press conferences in over 500 Lok Sabha and 4000 Vidhan Sabha constituencies were conducted and senior party leaders including Union Home minister Amit Shah, Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Nadda addressed several public gatherings.

