1280 bottles of cough syrup seized near Assam-Tripura border

Assam police on Monday seized a huge quantity of contraband drugs from a Tripura-bound truck and apprehended a truck driver in the Karimganj district.

The police said that the driver identified as Mukesh Yadav was apprehended along the Assam-Tripura border on Monday.

They recovered eight cartoons containing 1280 bottles of cough syrup bottles whose market value is estimated at around Rs 6.50 lakh.

"Acting on a tip-off, the police of the Churaibari watch post along the Assam-Tripura border on Sunday intercepted a truck during checking, the police team recovered 1280 bottles of cough syrup from the truck," In-Charge of the Churaibari police watch post-Niranjan Das told ANI.

According to the police, the truck (container) was coming from Guwahati and was running toward Agartala.

"After intercepting the container, we searched it and recovered eight cartoons containing 1280 bottles of cough syrup. We have registered a case under NDPS Act and apprehended the truck driver identified as Mukesh Yadav. Further investigation is on and the market value of the seized cough syrup bottles is estimated at around Rs 6.50 lakh," Niranjan Das said.

A case has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and the police were further looking into it.

( With inputs from ANI )

