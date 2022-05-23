Demand to provide water supply from small, medium water reservoirs to city

Aurangabad, May 23:

A former corporator Kailas Gaikwad has demanded to lay pipelines and draw water from nearby small and medium water reservoirs on the outskirts of the city till the completion of new water supply scheme of Rs 1680 crore, soon.

He claimed that the new water scheme will take five years to get completed. Presently, the custodian has not yet obtained permissions from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and Department of Water Resources (DoWR) to kickstart the water works.

“The erratic water will become a grave issue in the coming years. Hence, the state government should provide water to Satara-Deolai localities from Pardhari Dam. Besides, the temporary water supply arrangement for the citizens should also be made from small and medium water reservoirs at Sukhana, Pardari Tembhapur, Sanjol and Lahuki.

The issue of water supply in the city could be resolved if the minister of state for revenue Abdul Sattar invest’s interest in the subject,” said Gaikwad.

Sachin Gangawane, Ramesh Jaybhaye, Mehboob Chaudhary, Pandharpur’s former sarpanch Shaikh Akhtar, Sanjay Mahajan and others were present at the press conference.