Demand to remove encroachment near caves

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A complaint has been submitted to the additional tehsildar by Raju Chandane, President of the Buddhist Caves Conservation Committee, demanding the demolition of unauthorised construction near Aurangabad Cave No. 7 at the foothills of Pahadsingpura, in land bearing Gut No. 29.

According to the complaint, not only has illegal construction taken place on government land, but large hoardings have also been installed at the site. The illegal structures are disfiguring the heritage cave area, and there appears to be an attempt to encroach and grab public land, the statement alleges.

Meanwhile, resident deputy collector Janardan Vidhate confirmed that the matter has been forwarded to the additional tehsildar with necessary instructions, and all related complaints have been classified and documented for action.