Demand to start M Tech Geotechnical Engg course

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) and Vidyarthi Kriti Sangharsh Samiti jointly demanded that a part-time M Tech Geotechnical Engineering course should be started at Government College of Engineering (GCE) of the city.

In a memorandum submitted to the GCE principal, State president of AIPC Sumedh Gaikwad stated the course would be of immense value to professionals who have previously completed their Civil Engineering with a specialisation in soil engineering.

He said that the M Tech in Geotechnical Engineering (part-time) course aims to cater to the needs of working professionals seeking to enhance their knowledge and skills in geotechnical engineering.

“The course provides a comprehensive understanding of advanced geotechnical principles, practices, and technologies. It will offer an opportunity for professionals to pursue further education while maintaining their current employment commitments,” he added. AIPC State president Sumedh Gaikwad, its city chapter president adv Sandeep Patil, Vishal Banswal and others were present.