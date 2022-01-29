Demand to terminate 7.8 K teachers for irregularities in TET

Aurangabad, Jan 29:

Around 7,800 teachers who qualified Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (Maha TET), -2020 and 2018 were found tampered with the result. The TET was made compulsory eligibility to get jobs as a primary teacher in the schools. Hundreds of candidates who joined the service as teachers after 2013, were not qualified the test. Fearing job loss, teachers got qualified by paying money to the officers of the agency which was allotted the examination responsibility.

When the irregularities surfaced, the Government launched a police probe. This was revealed in the police probe on Friday that 7800 teachers tampered with DTED and B Ed Students Association president Santosh Magar demanded that those teachers who tampered with the result should be terminated from the service and fresh recruitment should be done.