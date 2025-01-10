Demands for 100 acres of land to rehabilitate road-affected

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city's new development plan has not been approved yet. According to the old development plan, the municipal corporation has expressed the intention to widen some roads and construct roads in areas where roads have not yet been built. If property owners are affected by these roads, the civic administration has requested the district administration to allocate 100 acres of land for their rehabilitation, said the municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth.

A road will be constructed from Champa Chowk to Jalna Road and around 500 to 700 property owners are likely to be affected due to the road. Those who have ownership documents will be provided Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) by the CSMC. For those who hold bond papers, rehabilitation will be provided. This road is extremely necessary for the city, and the land survey officers have been asked to carry out the measurements. Once the measurements are completed, it will be clear how many properties will be affected, said the civic chief.

In several areas of the city, the administration needs to widen existing roads or construct new ones. Often, it is not possible to provide TDR to property owners because they do not have the necessary documents. The civic body has requested the district administration to allocate 100 acres of land for the rehabilitation of these property owners, according to the municipal administrator.

Previously, the CSMC provided 600 square feet of plots at Harsul to property owners affected by road widening. The property owners affected by the road at Kille Ark have also been assured of giving plots at the same location. Earlier, it was announced that the issues of affected property owners would be addressed under the Prime Minister's Awas Yojana, which is a significant development.