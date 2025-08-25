Demarcation of land for PMAY housing scheme at Tisgaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On Monday (August 25), officials of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), along with police security, carried out the process of fixing directions and boundaries for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) housing project on government grazing land situated at the foothills of a hill in Tisgaon.

The CSMC has decided to construct around 6,500 housing units in Tisgaon. Earlier, on July 30, the Department of Land Records had completed the land measurement and survey for the project. In the next step, boundary marking and directional demarcation were conducted. During this process, measurements were taken of government grazing land in Gut No. 225/1 and 227/1. However, due to waterlogging in the dam located at Dharampur Shivar (Gut No. 227/1), some boundary markers on the north-eastern side could not be displayed, locals informed.

Present on the occasion were deputy commissioner Aparna Thete and civic officials Pholané, Kruparsinh Rajput, Arjun Phapale, and Vikas Munde. Security arrangements were made under the guidance of MIDC Waluj Police Station’s Senior Inspector Rameshwar Gade, with Assistant Inspector Manoj Shinde, police staff, and a riot control squad deployed at the site. From the Revenue Department, officials Santosh Lolge and Talathi Amol Jangale also participated.

The action was witnessed by a large number of farmers and villagers, including former Sarpanch Sanjay Jadhav, Anjan Salve, former Zilla Parishad member Ramchandra Kasure, Rajendra Bagde, Sanjay Panbisre, Ganesh Kuklare, Lalchand Kasure, Amrut Khambia, Anjankumar Devsale, Ashok Tribhuvan, Ramesh Dabhade, Anna Jadhav, Javed Shaikh, Sattar Shaikh, Tarasingh T, among others.