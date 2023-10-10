Dengue cases on rise in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Municipal administrator suggests measures to control epidemic

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The number of dengue cases is on the rise in the city, with 114 positive and 300 suspected cases detected from January to September this year.

To bring the epidemic under control, municipal administrator G Shreekanth has suggested effective measures, such as tracing, trekking and treatment. He has also asked the health department to focus on colonies where dengue patients are found.

Every three years, dengue epidemics spread more in the city. So this year there are more dengue patients than last two years. Dengue outbreaks have increased since the onset of monsoon. Chikungunya patients are being detected. 9 positive, 74 suspected patients of chikungunya were found.

During a review meeting of the health department on Tuesday, Shreekanth mentioned that the city needs 2500 Ashas, but currently there are only 500. He also instructed private hospitals and lab operators to submit daily reports of dengue tests, and warned of revoking the licenses of labs that submit late reports. Additional commissioner Ranjit Patil, City engineer AB Deshmukh, health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha and other officials were present.

Empty puddles and tires

In the meeting, a doctor pointed out that it is difficult for citizens to observe a dry day when tap water comes only once a week. Shreekanth requested citizens to empty puddles, tires, coconuts and accumulated puddles in the area.

Number of patients at nine months:

114-Dengue positive

300- Dengue suspected patients

09- Positive for Chikungunya

74- Suspected Chikungunya