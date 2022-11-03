Dengue patients rise in Waluj

Aurangabad:

The rising number of Dengue cases in Waluj and adjoining areas have become a cause of concern for the health department. Till date, 35 patients have been found Dengue positive. However, the local gram panchayat and MIDC administration is yet to implement any precautionary measures.

Patients have been reported in Wadgaon-Kolhati, Tisgaon, Pandharpur, Bajajnagar, Waluj and Ranjangaon area. Medical officer Dr Pushpalata Savant said that 15 dengue patients were admitted in the Wadgaon-Bajajnagar Primary Health Centre (PHC) between April to October. In addition, 5 dengue patients were admitted in Waluj, 1 in Vitawa and 14 in Ranjangaon PHC in September.

Many patients are taking treatment in private hospitals, hence the exact number of patients cannot be ascertained. However, the gram panchayat nor the MIDC administration has carried out abetting or survey. The local residents have expressed anger over the apathy of the officials.