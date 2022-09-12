Dengue suspect dies in Kannad

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

An 18 years old youth from Garada died in a private hospital while undergoing treatment. His relatives have suspected that he died due to Dengue. However, district health officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar said that no information about it has been received yet.

The patient was being treated in a private hospital for the past four days. His relatives said that the doctors informed them that he died due to dengue.

The viral fever patients are on a rise in the district for the past few days. Many patients have the Dengue-like sysmptoms. Moreover, the patients are also suffering from Swine flu, which have worried the district health machinery.

Four Swine flu patients were reported in the district on Monday. The number of total patients have reached 54 now. These included 29 from the city and 20 from the rural area. Two are from Jalna and 3 from other districts, said Aurangabad Municipal Corporation medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha.