Denied free liquor, man tries to set bar manager on fire

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two back-to-back incidents linked to alcohol addiction triggered panic in the city on June 16 and 17. In one, a liquor bar manager narrowly escaped being burnt alive. In another, a youth was assaulted and robbed for refusing to give money. Police have registered separate cases at MIDC CIDCO and Pundliknagar police stations respectively.

At Mukundwadi, Ankush Jadhav (30), manager at a wine bar near the railway station, was attacked by local troublemaker Billu Rathod for denying liquor on credit. Rathod returned with petrol, doused Jadhav, and attempted to set him on fire. His colleagues intervened just in time. Based on CCTV evidence, Pundliknagar police booked Rathod for attempted murder. The previous night, around 11 pm in Shahanagar, Masnatpur, Pawan Paikrao (27) was struck on the head and robbed of Rs 400 by two men. The accused Datta Rokde (35) and Vishnu Rokde (32) fled the scene. A case has been registered at MIDC Cidco police station.