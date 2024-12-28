Dense fog disrupts daily life in Ladsavangi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Dense fog blanketed the area of Ladsavangi on Saturday morning at 6 am, severely reducing visibility and causing traffic disruptions. It felt as though residents had stepped into Kashmir or Shimla.

The fog, combined with cloudy weather over the past two days, has impacted Rabi crops, especially wheat, jowar, gram, and fruit orchards, including mangoes. These crops, at crucial growth stages, are now at risk. Vehicles were forced to use headlights due to poor visibility, and travellers had to wait until 9 am for the fog to clear before continuing their journeys.