Dental check-up camp at Anjana School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A dental check-up camp was organised at the Anjana School of Excellence to assess the oral health of the students. The initiative facilitated the early detection of dental problems in students of Pre Primary and Primary sections. These students were referred for timely treatment. Dentists provided students with valuable information on

proper brushing and flossing techniques, said principal Sneha Pawar and manager Dev Sathe.

Dr Prasanna Dahake, Dr Pradnya Ghodke, Ritesh Purohit, Rohit Chavan and, Pramod Pande worked for the camp.