‘Dentist Ke Camere Se’ book released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The release of the book ‘Dentist Ke Camera Se Baccho Ki Duniya’ penned by Dr Amit Ajmera was released at a programme held at Tapadia Natya Mandir recently. Dr Ajmera said that parents should be friends with the children of the new generation, give them time to know their problems, so that their relationship will be strengthened, and we will be able to create good citizens in the future. Pediatrician Dr Amol Annadate, Dr Rajendra Vaidya, wildlife photographer Baiju Patil, district health officer Dr Sudhakar Shelke, industrialist Mahavir Sethi and others were present.