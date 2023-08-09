DEO conducts testing of M3 model of EVMs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The district election office (DEO) has organised the demonstration of primary level testing of five per cent of M3 models of electronic voting machines (EVMs) at Maharashtra State Warehousing Corporation (MSWC) godown situated in Railway Station MIDC on Wednesday. To conduct the elections in future, the district administration has received 17,500 EVMs.

The demonstration was held in presence of the district collector, representatives of various political parties, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) engineers, and 150 officers and employees of the election department.

The testing of 7,644 ballot units (BU); 4,719 control units (CU) and 4,856 VVPAT machines was done on the occasion.

During the testing, 7526 BUs out of 7644; 4555 CUs out of 4719 and 4704 VVPATs out of 4856 were found in the state of functioning.

The mock polling through 138 EVMs, out of 230, was also done on the occasion. The mock poll on the remaining 92 EVMs will be held on August 10. It may be noted that 46 EVMs will have 1200 voting; 92 EVMs will have 1000 voting and 500 voting on remaining 92 EVMs during the mock polls.

The testing was held under the guidance of the deputy district election officer Devendra Katke. The sub-divisional officer (SDO) Rameshwar Rodge, Arun Zarad, Soham Wayal, tehsildar Sarang Chavan, Krishna Kangule, Satish Soni, Swarup Kankal and others were present on the occasion.