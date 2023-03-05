Deogiri Bank gets 1st prize in Blue Ribbon ceremony

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: State’s leading Deogiri Nagari Sahakari Bank has received the first prize in the urban bank category in Banco Blue Ribbon Ceremony 2022.

The ceremony was held at Mahabaleshwar recently.

A large number of presidents, directors and officers of urban cooperative banks were present at the ceremony.

An officer of the Mayurpark branch of the bank Anirudh Jadhav and other officers were present to receive the award.

Bank's chairman Kishor Shitole and all the board of directors said that the bank is moving towards a 3000 crore business and congratulated all the employees for this award. Kishor Shitole said that the bank provides the best service to its customers and the award is an acknowledgement.