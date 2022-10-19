Deogiri College emerged overall champion winner in CYF



Aurangabad: Deogiri College emerged overall champion winner in the four-day Central Youth Festival (CYF) held at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Wednesday.

More than 2,200 boys and girls from 220 colleges of Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabbad participated in 36 art competitions in six categories at the seven stages from October 16 to 19.

Actors Bharat Ganeshpure and Suhas Shirsat presented the prizes to the winners. The top three winners of each competition were presented with prizes.

Deogiri College team which received the highest number of prizes emerged overall championship winner. Dagdojirao Deshmukh College of Arts, Commerce and Science (Waluj) was declared the ‘Best Rural Team’ prize winner.

The category-wise winners are as follows; Vivekanand College (Music category), Dr Bamu-Osmanabad sub-centre (Dance), Dr Bamu-city campus (Fine Art), Deogiri College (Folk Art), Dr Bamu-Osmanabad sub-centre (Drama-Jagannathrao Nadapude Rolling Trophy).

The top three winners of each competition will get an opportunity to participate in Indradhanush Zonal Youth Festival to be organised next month.

Bamu depts shine

The postgraduate departments of Bamu from the city campus received best team awards in Fine Art and Dance categories besides winning prizes in the poster, sculptor, cartoon, Rangoli, spot photography, Powada, and Folkdance. Bamu’s Osmanabad-Sub Centre too performed well in the festival.