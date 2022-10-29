Deogiri College gets A grade from NAAC

The NAAC peer team comprising former vice-chancellor Gopalkumar Chhatre (Manipur), Dr Jugalkishor Mishra (Odisa) and Dr Ajaykumar Borai (Dehradoon) inspected the academic progress and quality of the college on October 18 and 19.

After assessing the progress and documents, the college was awarded a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) 3.59 ( grade A ) out of a total of 4.

General secretary of the Marathwada Shikshan Prasark Mandal (MSPM) MLC Satish Chavan said that the credit for the college’s success goes to teaching and non-teaching staff members and students.

Vice-president of the Mandal Shaikh Saleem, Panditrao Harshe, Nilima Sawant, Principal Dr Ashok Tejankar, Dr Dilip Khairnar, Dr Anil Ardad and Dr Vishnu Patil were present at the briefing. Deogiri College has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 139 national and international institutes and agencies from countries like China, Hungary, Israel and Spain).

1st in State to get A grade

MLC Chavan claimed that the College received a 3.59 CGPA in the fourth cycle of NAAC accreditation and became the first institute to be accorded an A grade in the State.

To be autonomous next-yr

There are 7,000 students admitted to senior college courses while as many to junior college on the campus for the academic year 2022-23. MLC Chavan said that the college would obtain an ‘autonomous’ status in 2023.

NAAC peer team evaluated the college in seven areas and gave marks to each of them. The highest number of points 3.96 were accorded to Research, Innovation and Extension Activists followed by Students' Support and Progress (3.84), Institutional Values and Best Practices and Curricular Aspect (3.80 points each).

Best Practices appreciated

The NAAC team appreciated the ‘Best Practices’-Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar Lecture series for 30 years and the work done by the college during the Covid pandemic.