Deogiri college students app 'Spoonshare' makes it to top 10 in Google solution challenge

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Four students from Deogiri College of Engineering in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have developed an app called 'Spoonshare' that aims to bridge the gap between food surplus and hunger. The app has been selected among the top 10 entries in the global competition 'Google Solution Challenge'.

Spoonshare connects food donors with those in need, aiming to achieve the UN's 'Zero Hunger' goal and reduce food waste. The app allows users to report excess food from events or homes, which is then collected by verified NGOs and delivered to the needy. Leftover food is redirected to fertilizer companies if unsuitable for consumption. The app has been downloaded by over 1,000 people and has won its developers a prize of $1,000 each. The initiative has been lauded by the college's administration and staff.