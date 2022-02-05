Deogiri Express halts for 2 hours in dark

Aurangabad, Feb 5:

Thieves stole the overhead electricity cable on the railway tracks between Nagarsol and Tarur but the remaining cable was hanging on Friday night. The Deogiri Express to had to halt for around 2 hours in the dark. Fortunately, no untoward incident occurred. After receiving the information the railway administration took immediate measures and removed the hanging electric cable and the train proceed further. The passengers had to face severe inconvenience for two hours in dark.

The work of electrification between Manmad and Parsoda is under progress. Overhead wire is erected on the poles at various places. The thieves have targeted the wires on this route. The thieves stole around 120 meters wire on Friday while the remaining wire was hanging on the track. The train stopped on time due to which untoward incident was averted.

Meanwhile, the Railway police arrested the cable thieves Shamsingh Rajput and Ganesh Indraraj Gaikwad (both Vaijapur) from Rotegaon area and seized 40 meters cable from them. They have been remanded in the police custody for three days. The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Paramvir Singh by ASI Vijay Wagh, constable Tejrao Wankhede, Asaram Jundare, Praveenkumar and others.