Deolai man attempts to self-immolate for releasing 10 sealed vehicles

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A resident of Deolai Mohammed Isaq Gulab Patel attempted self-immolation on Thursday by pouring fuel from a can onto himself to demand the release of 10 vehicles seized by the additional tehsildar during a minor mineral transport crackdown. This dramatic act caused a commotion at the District Collector’s office.

The police quickly intervened, detaining Patel and preventing further harm. The crackdown on minor mineral excavation and transportation in Gut No. 71 of the Deolai area was carried out by additional tehsildar Nitin Garje over the past fortnight. Six trucks and four JCB machines were seized from the site and brought to the tehsil office.

Proceedings for punitive action are underway.

On Thursday afternoon, Patel arrived at the District Collector’s office with a can of fuel. He protested against the administration by pouring the fuel over himself. Amid the commotion, the police swiftly intervened, confiscated the can from Patel, and stopped his actions. Patel was handed over to the Chikalthana police.

Meanwhile, in a memorandum to the Divisional Commissioner, Patel claimed that his office had obtained proper permission for land levelling on November 3, 2023, but the tehsil office had not dated the order. Subsequently, permission for leveling was obtained on August 6, 2024. Despite this, the additional tehsildar took action, leading to the seizure of vehicles that were rented for levelling work. Now, Patel is being pressured by vehicle owners for money and to release the vehicles. He stated that he has no other options left and demanded that the vehicles be released immediately, asserting that the action was unjust.