Departmental inquiry for violation of fragmentation act

Aurangabad: A departmental inquiry has started of five sub-registrars for making illegal registrations (registries) despite the provisions of the Land Fragmentation Act being in force in the district as per the order of the Inspector General of Registration, Pune.

To prevent unauthorized plotting, the government implemented the land fragmentation act from July 13, 2021. Despite the order, there were complaints of registration of illegal documents in some sub-registrar offices in the district. Based on these complaints, the then deputy inspector general of registrations ordered an inquiry to the district registrars. An inquiry was made and the report was submitted to the IGR office, Pune. Two sub-registrars were suspended after the inquiry. Further inquiry was initiated against five more officials. Nashik stamp officer N Raut has been appointed as the inquiry officer and he has started the inquiry from December 6.