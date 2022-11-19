Depressed youth ends life

Aurangabad:

Depressed over the delay in getting a suitable job, a 26-year-old graduate, committed suicide by hanging himself in his house at Jadhavwadi in the New Mondha vicinity on Friday night. The deceased have been identified as Arjun Ramesh Bhanvar. Harsul police station has registered a case of accidental death.

Police said,” Arjun was a graduate and for the past few months, he was searching for a job. However, he was finding it. On November 18, he hanged himself on the ceiling fan with a rope in his house at 7.30 pm. The Harsul police were informed when the incident came to light. Later on, he was untied and rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in an unconscious state, but the medical officers declared him dead after the examination. Further investigation is on by police.