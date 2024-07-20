Depts asked to complete 2nd-yr admissions by July 25

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University instructed its academic departments to complete the admission process for the second year on or before July 25. It may be noted that the admission process for the first-year PG courses is underway in the two campuses of Bamu for the academic year 2024-25.

There are 55 postgraduate departments offering courses in Arts, Social Sciences, Sciences, Law, and Pharmacy at the city campus and Dharashiv sub-campus. Many departments declared the result of the first year.

The university administration instructed the departments to complete the admission process of those candidates who passed the second semester on or before July 25. The candidates will have to fill the application form in the prescribed format along with fees. The lectures for the newly admitted students are likely to commence on August 1 for the third semester (second year).