Deranged accused gets PC in minor girl’s rape case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A handicapped deranged man Sambhaji Honaji Dhavare (35, Cidco, Waluj Mahanagar) raped a 4-year-old girl at Pandharpur area on Thursday night. The police arrested Dhavare when he was trying to escape. He was produced before the court on Friday and the court remanded him in the police custody till August 24. Under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav, PSI Sachin Pagote is further investigating the case.