Derogatory remarks on Facebook

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On behalf of the Samata Parishad, a request has been made to the commissioner of police to file a case against the people concerned in the case of threatening Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad district president Manoj Ghodke on Facebook. The names of the concerned have also been mentioned in the statement. Police protection has been demanded for Ghodke.

While giving a statement to assistant commissioner of police Subhash Bhujang, Samata Parishad city president Ganesh Kale, working president Chandrakant Peharkar, former Arjun Sonwane, Vishwakarma Samaj's Ashok Pagar and others were present.