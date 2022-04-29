Desai to hoist tri-colour on May 1

Aurangabad, April 29:

The guardian minister Subhash Desai will be hoisting tri-colour, on account of Maharashtra Day (May 1) at 8 am, on Devgiri Ground at the police commissionerate, said the divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar and the district collector Sunil Chavan.

The invitees are requested to arrive at the venue before half an hour in national uniforms, wear masks and maintain social distancing at the venue.

This is the main programme, therefore, no other government or semi-government office should organise flag-hoisting or any other function between 7.15 am and 9 am. The duo appealed to the citizens to attend the function in large number.

Any establishments which are desirous to hold the flag-hoisting function can organise it either before 7.15 am or after 9 am, said the deputy commissioner Jagdish Miniyar.